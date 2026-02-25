Chennai weather report: Will rain spoil IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight clash?

Chennai:

India and Zimbabwe lock horns in game 48 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The two sides will take on each other at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 26. It is worth noting that the upcoming Super 8 clash is a must-win affair for the Indian team.

The Men in Blue lost their previous Super 8 clash against South Africa; the two sides faced off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where India managed to register a brilliant victory.

With the side looking to make it through to the knockout stages of the competition, a win against Zimbabwe would be crucial, and it could be interesting to see how the Men in Blue face off against Zimbabwe and how they bounce back after their loss in the previous game.

Chennai weather report

As far as the weather is concerned, there is good news for the fans: there is no chance of rain in Chennai when India takes on Zimbabwe. The temperature is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius in the morning, which could drop down to 27 degrees in the latter stages of the day. The hazy weather that would be around for most of the day is expected to clear by night.

Squads

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

Zimbabwe Squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran

