Delhi high court slams WFI over Vinesh Phogat's 'ineligible' decision, asks for expert evaluation

New Delhi:

The controversy surrounding Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has taken the country by storm. It is worth noting that the WFI (Wrestling Federation of India) declared Vinesh Phogat ineligible for the upcoming Asian Games. Notably, Phogat was denied entry into the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda, with the WFI citing retirement-related regulations and anti-doping procedures as they declared Vinesh Phogat ineligible to compete.

Surrounding the same decision, the Delhi High Court has slammed the WFI and heavily come down on the board for the decision. Notably, a bench that consisted of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia observed that the WFI moving away from allowing big-name athletes to compete speaks volumes. Furthermore, they also asked the WFI to allow Vinesh Phogat to compete in the upcoming Asian Games selection trials.

The High Court asked for the formation of a special expert panel that will evaluate Vinesh Phogat after the counsel submitted that the Sports Authority of India allows eligibility criteria relaxation in special cases.

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The court questioned the WFI’s decision-making

Furthermore, the Delhi High Court pointed out that Vinesh became a mother in July 2025, and in May 2026, she was deemed ineligible. It pointed out how motherhood should be celebrated in the country, and the WFI should not act based on vengeance.

"She became a mother in July 2025. We are in May. She is a wrestler of international repute. Why can't it be presumed that you changed it (selection criteria) for her. Whatever may be the feud or dispute, why should the cause of sports suffer? Motherhood is celebrated in the country, should it come to the detriment of a person?" the court was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

The WFI had deemed Vinesh Phogat ineligible to compete until June 26, 2026, as they cited a mandatory six-month notice period under anti-doping rules applicable to athletes returning from retirement.

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