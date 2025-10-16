Commonwealth Games 2030 could be a stepping stone for India to host 2036 Olympics, here's how With Ahmedabad more or less confirmed as the host for the Commonwealth Games 2030, let us have a look at what this could mean for India's bid for the 2036 Olympics, and how the CWG could be used as a stepping stone.

Ahmedabad is more or less to host the Commonwealth Games 2030. Hosting the marquee event could prove to be a big deal for the country and could do wonders for India’s bid ahead of the 2036 Olympics. It is worth noting that Ahmedabad has been selected as the proposed host by the executive board of Commonwealth Sport.

Notably, India hosted the last CWG in 2010 in Delhi. The event, however, is not remembered for the right reasons. The entire event was a testament to poor planning, delays in infrastructure completion, and allegations of corruption.

However, with Ahmedabad all but confirmed, the country will hope that the CWG 2030 could be better in terms of planning and infrastructure as well. India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar took to social media and tweeted that India will be hosting the CWG 2030 in Ahmedabad.

“India will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad - a proud moment for Bharat and Gujarat. It is a testament to PM @narendramodi’s vision of world-class infrastructure and nurturing sporting talent,” S. Jaishankar tweeted.

What hosting the Commonwealth Games could mean for India’s Olympics bid

It is interesting to note that India has been looking at the Commonwealth Games as an opportunity to prop up their bid for the 2036 Olympics. An IOA official in the know recently came forward and revealed that India will be using the upcoming CWG as an opportunity to show the world that it can be a reliable destination for the Olympics.

“We believe the host for the 2036 Olympics will be declared before the 2030 CWG begins. But by building world-class facilities in a timely and transparent manner, we can show the world that we are different, ambitious and more mature now than, say, 15 years ago. We have learnt our lessons from the past,” the official was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

