'Anarkali utho...' Memes galore after Virat Kohli shares cryptic tweet hinting at playing WC 2027

Ace India batter Virat Kohli took social media by storm after he posted a cryptic tweet on X (formerly known as Twitter). With Kohli all set to feature for India in the upcoming ODI series against Australia, many have come forward to question what the future holds for the star batter.

At 36 years old, Kohli is in the twilight of his career. However, posting the tweet, Kohli has seemingly ended the speculation over his retirement, with many opining that the batter could feature for India in the ODI World Cup 2027 as well.

“The only time you truly fail is when you decide to give up,” Kohli tweeted. Quickly after Kohli made the tweet, a plethora of fans started to share their excitement in the comments section, with memes and jokes about the star batter’s recent performances and his inclusion in the World Cup.

Kohli hoping to put in a good show down under

It is worth noting that India and Australia will take on each other across three ODIs and five T20Is. The series will kick off with the ODI matches, as the two sides will lock horns on October 19, 23, and 25 in the first three ODIs. Furthermore, the five T20Is will be held on October 29, 31, and November 2, 6, and 8.

The ODI series will feature both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The duo has retired from Test and T20I cricket but continues to play ODIs for the Men in Blue. They will be hoping to put in their best performances in the upcoming three-game series against Australia.

Furthermore, many would hope that the duo of Kohli and Rohit would continue to represent India in ODIs post the tour down under, and only time could tell whether or not they would feature in the ODI World Cup 2027.

