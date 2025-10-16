Rohit Sharma set to achieve massive milestone, will etch name within elite company in first Australia ODI Veteran India batter Rohit Sharma is all set to play his 500th international game of his career, the star batter will achieve the massive milestone as India takes on Australia in the first ODI of the upcoming white-ball series.

Team India is all set to take on Australia in a white-ball series. The Men in Blue will lock horns with the Aussies across three ODI matches and five T20Is in a series that will kick off on October 19. With the series rapidly approaching, many eyes would be set upon veteran batter Rohit Sharma.

The former India skipper last represented the Men in Blue in the Champions Trophy 2025, and having retired from T20I and Test cricket, Rohit only plays ODI cricket for India. With the first ODI of the series right around the corner, the 38-year-old is set to play his 500th international game.

Rohit will be joining an elite list of players to have played 500+ matches for India across formats, and he will be among the many greats of the sport with his inclusion in the first ODI against Australia.

It is worth noting that Rohit has played a total of 499 international matches so far, and the first ODI against Australia will be his 500th international game. Only Sachin Tendulkar (664), Virat Kohli (550), MS Dhoni (535), and Rahul Dravid (504) are the players with 500+ matches for India across formats.

Rohit Sharma’s ODI career in numbers

Speaking of Rohit Sharma, the veteran batter has been one of the most influential players of his generation, an incredibly successful captain. Rohit has led the Indian team to a T20 World Cup title in 2024, a Champions Trophy title in 2025, and the ODI World Cup final in 2023 as well.

He has played a total of 273 ODI matches so far in his career, where he has amassed 11,168 runs to his name, hitting 32 centuries, and maintaining an average of 48.76 runs, establishing himself as one of the most dependable batters for India in the format.

