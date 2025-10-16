Rohit Sharma on cusp to achieve what Virat Kohli hasn't in Australia, set to create all-time record for India Rohit Sharma will finally be in action on Sunday (October 19) in the first ODI against Australia for the first time since the Champions Trophy. He will be playing his 500th international match and can create another major record for India in the clash.

Perth:

Former India captain Rohit Sharma will finally be in action after a gap of more than seven months on Sunday (October 19) in the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia. He is not the captain of the team anymore with Shubman Gill leading for India in ODIs for the first time. With no burden of captaincy, Rohit might look to unleash his best with the bat and in the process, there is a chance of the veteran breaking and creating multiple records. Rohit is on the cusp of creating one such record and is only 10 runs away from doing so.

The 38-year-old is only 10 runs away from becoming the first Indian player to complete 1000 runs against Australia in Australia. Surprisingly, none of the legendary batters have managed to cross the 1000-run mark down under against Australia. Rohit is on top of the list with 990 runs in 19 innings against Australia in their own den at an average of 58.23 with four centuries and two fifties to his name.

Virat Kohli will be in action in this series, and he also can complete 1000 runs against Australia in Australia. However, for that to happen, India's number three must have a blockbuster series as he is 198 runs away from the milestone. Kohli has so far scored 802 runs in 18 innings in Australia against the home team at an average of 47.17 with three tons and four fifties.

Most runs for India vs Australia in Australia

Players Runs Rohit Sharma 990 Virat Kohli 802 Sachin Tendulkar 740 MS Dhoni 684 Shikhar Dhawan 517

Rohit Sharma set to play his 500th international match for India

Notably, Rohit Sharma will touch another personal milestone the moment he walks on the field for India in the first ODI against Australia. It will be the 500th international match of his illustrious career. He will become only the fifth Indian player to achieve the special feat, with Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rahul Dravid having done it before.

Most matches played for India in international cricket