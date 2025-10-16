Varun Chakaravarthy defends KBC Junior kid Ishit Bhatt over criticism, 'cowards running their mouths' India cricketer Varun Chakaravarthy has defended the under-fire KBC junior kid Ishit Bhatt, who is being trolled and slammed on social media. Varun has slammed the social media trolls, calling them 'cowards running their mouths'.

India cricketer Varun Chakavarthy has defended Ishit Bhatt, who recently appeared on the Kaun Banega Crorepati show hosted by superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Ishit has been subjected to immense social media troll and abuse ever since the episode featuring him was aired. He is being slammed and trolled for being oversmart and arrogant while responding to Amitabh, but Varun believes Ishit is just a kid and should be left alone.

Varun also blasted the trolls, calling them the 'cowards running their mouths' behind the scenes without making any sense. "Example of how social media has become a place for cowards running their mouths without any sense.! He is a kid for god sake !! Let him grow !! If u can't tolerate a kid, imagine the society still tolerating many nut cases like the ones commenting on this kid and much more !!!!!" Varun tweeted.

What did Ishit Bhatt do on KBC?

For the unversed, a fifth-grade student, Ishit's behavior was assertive towards the show's format and host, according to many. "Mere ko rules pata hai isliye aap mereko abhi rules samjhane mat baithna. Arre option daalo. Sir ek kya uss mein char lock lagado, lekin lock karo," Ishit said during the interaction with Amitabh Bachchan.

However, the student couldn't take any winning amount home as he incorrectly answered a question about Valmiki Ramayana. This is when Amitabh also took a sly dig at him saying, "Kabhi kabhi bachhe over confidence mein galti kar dere hai?"

Varun Chakaravarthy to play in Australia next

Meanwhile, Varun Chakavarthy is enjoying a break from the game after an impressive show in the Asia Cup, which India won for the record-extending ninth time, beating Pakistan in the final last month. He is set to play against Australia next in the five-match T20I series starting from October 29 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

