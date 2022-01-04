Tuesday, January 04, 2022
     
  AFI postpones National Youth Athletics Championships

AFI postpones National Youth Athletics Championships

The event was slated in Bhopal from January 27-29 and was to serve as selection trials for the Asian Athletics Championships, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 04, 2022 17:43 IST
AFI has decided to postpone the 17th National Youth Athletics Championships 2022 which was scheduled
Image Source : AFI

AFI has decided to postpone the 17th National Youth Athletics Championships 2022 which was scheduled at Bhopal from January 27-29, 2022

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Tuesday said they have decided to postpone their season-beginning competition National Youth Championships indefinitely after the postponement of the Asian Championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was slated in Bhopal from January 27-29 and was to serve as selection trials for the Asian Athletics Championships to be held in Kuwait from March 1-4.

"AFI wants to inform that 4th Asian Youth Athletics Championships which was scheduled at Kuwait from 1-4 March 2022 has been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic worldwide.

"In this regard, AFI has also decided to postpone the 17th National Youth Athletics Championships 2022 which was scheduled at Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) from 27-29 January 2022 till further notice," the AFI said.

(Reported by PTI)

