AFI postpones National Youth Athletics Championships

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Tuesday said they have decided to postpone their season-beginning competition National Youth Championships indefinitely after the postponement of the Asian Championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was slated in Bhopal from January 27-29 and was to serve as selection trials for the Asian Athletics Championships to be held in Kuwait from March 1-4.

"AFI wants to inform that 4th Asian Youth Athletics Championships which was scheduled at Kuwait from 1-4 March 2022 has been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic worldwide.

"In this regard, AFI has also decided to postpone the 17th National Youth Athletics Championships 2022 which was scheduled at Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) from 27-29 January 2022 till further notice," the AFI said.

(Reported by PTI)