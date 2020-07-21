'Ye aapne kya pakda diya mujhe!': Bajrang Punia throws 'fun' workout challenge to Sunil Chhetri

Image Source : @BAJRANGPUNIA/@CHHETRISUNIL11 Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia took to Twitter to throw a workout challenge for India's football team captain Sunil Chhetri.

India's renowned wrestler Bajrang Punia on Tuesday threw a 'workout' challenge to the country's men's football team captain Sunil Chhetri. The sporting action remains at standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic but Punia is training in individual capacity.

Taking to Twitter, the wrestler wrote, "I challenge @chetrisunil11 for the fun gym challenge. Lets make our workout interesting and fun. Give it your best shot and lets Keep the Challenge moving. lets have some fun."

He posted a video along with the caption. Watch:

I challenge @chetrisunil11 for the fun gym challenge. Lets make our workout interesting and fun. Give it your best shot and lets Keep the Challenge moving. lets have some fun.💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/MwkzQFahDS — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) July 21, 2020

In reply, Sunil Chhetri hilariously expressed his awe at Punia's workout routine. "Bhaisaab, 'let's gave some fun' sunke mujhe laga yeh chai aur samose ka mamla tha. Yeh aapne kya pakda diya hai mujhe! (Oh man, when I read 'let's have some fun', I thought this would enjoying tea and samosa. What have you asked me to do!)."

Bhaisaab, 'let's gave some fun' sunke mujhe laga yeh chai aur samose ka mamla tha. Yeh aapne kya pakda diya hai mujhe! — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) July 21, 2020

Sunil Chhetri has also been significantly active on his social media profiles since the sports came to a halt. He has been engaging with fans, as well as the players of different fields through Instagram live sessions.

In May, he conducted a live session with India's cricket captain Virat Kohli where the duo touched upon various topics of relevance - both, in their respective sport and personal lives.

Last month, Chhetri, too, posted a challenge for Virat Kohli on his official Instagram profile.

