Wrestlers Geeta Phogat, Pawan Kumar welcome baby boy. First pic here

Ace Indian wrestlers Geeta Phogat and her husband Pawan Kumar blessed with a baby boy on Tuesday. Geeta shared the news with fans on social media with a heartfelt post.

Geeta took to Twitter and posted a photo with husband Pawan and his newborn boy, “HELLO BOY !! WELCOME TO THE WORLD He is here we are so much in love please give him your love and blessings he made our life perfect now Nothing can be described the feelings of watching your own baby be born” wrote Phogat.

Fans were delighted after the news as they congratulate the pair on social media.

Geeta tied the knot with wrestler Pawan on November 20, 2016, in a grand ceremony.

Geeta was the Indian women wrestler to win a gold medal in Commonwealth Games in 2010. Later the journey of Geeta and his wrestler sister Babita's inspirational story was filmed in Aamir Khan's starer Bollywood film 'Dangal' in 2016, which went on to become one of the most profitable movies of Hindi film industry.