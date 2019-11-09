Weeks before wedding, tennis star Prajnesh's father passes away

Saturday, November 09, 2019
     
Prabhakaran was not keeping well for the last few months, which necessitated regular visits to the hospital in Chennai.

November 09, 2019
India's top singles tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost his father SG Prabhakaran on Saturday, about three weeks before he is to get married.

Prabhakaran was not keeping well for the last few months, which necessitated regular visits to the hospital in Chennai.

Prabhakaran, who ran a real estate business, was an avid tennis lover and encouraged his son to achieve excellence in the sport, sending him to Spain for training.

Prajnesh's marriage is fixed for November 28 in Cochin.

"He had been battling a liver ailment for the last few years. It all started with a obstructive jaundice in 2013. Everyone knew he was sinking. He himself knew," said a close friend of Prabhakaran.

"Prajnesh was with his father when he breathed his last," he added.

Family sources said the 29-year-old Prajnesh will not skip the Pune Challenger, starting Monday.

