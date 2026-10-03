Pranavi Urs sets history with India's first-ever gold in golf at Asian Games, Team India bags silver

Pranavi Urs on Saturday created history by becoming the first Indian woman golfer to win an Asian Games gold medal, overcoming a late challenge to finish the tournament with a one-stroke advantage and help India secure team silver. She also led the country to team silver, finishing with a sensational 15-under-par 265. She became the first ever Indian woman to win a GOLD in GOLF at the Asian Games. She held her nerve through the final round to become the Asian Games champion in women’s golf, delivering a historic gold for India!

India women also clinched silver medal in the golf team event

India women also clinched silver medal in the golf team event with a score of 14-under 546. Indian trio Pranavi Urs, Aditi Ashok, and Diksha Dagar will return home with a silver. The Mysore golfer recovered quickly after a triple bogey on the third hole erased her three-stroke overnight lead. However, she responded with three birdies to steady her round and remain in contention for the top spo

Moreover, Urs also carded an even-par 70 in the final round to finish at 15-under 265 after four days, one stroke clear of her nearest challengers.

Pranavi's score played a key role in India’s team silver effort

The score of Pranavi Urs also played a key role in India’s team silver effort, with Aditi Ashok shooting 67 and Diksha Dagar returning a 77 in the final round. The two best scores count towards the team standings, leaving India at 14-under 546, while China took gold at 22-under 538. Urs’ victory at Asian Games marked India’s first Asian Games golf gold since Shiv Kapur won the men’s individual title in 2002.

The 23-year-old from Mysore sent in three birdies to recover from a horrendous triple bogey on the third hole, which had wiped away her three-stroke overnight lead. With a final round score of even-par 70, she ended with a total of 15-under 265 for four days, a stroke ahead of the pack.

Her performance also became a crucial factor in giving India the team silver alongside Aditi Ashok (67 in final round) and Diksha Dagar (77 in final round). The two best scores are taken into account for deciding the team medals and India ended 14-under 546, well behind gold-winners China (22-under 538). Pranavi's medal was India's first gold since the 2002 men's individual top honours bagged by Shiv Kapur.

Who is Pravani Urs?

Born in Bangalore in 1998, Pranavi began playing golf at the age of five and emerged as one of India's most promising golfers. Later, she made history in 2015 by becoming the first Indian to win the Ladies British Amateur Stroke Play Championship and turned professional in 2016.

Also Read: