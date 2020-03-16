Watch: Neighbours play paddle while being on quarantine in Spain amid coronavirus outbreak

Image Source : TWITTER/ATP TOUR A video of two neighbours playing paddle has gained traction on social media.

The Coronavirus outbreak has led to people in many European countries going into self-imposed quarantine. While Italy is worst hit with the COVID-19 outbreak, countries like Spain, France and England among others are also taking precautionary measures to fight against the disease.

While people are advised not to step out of the house, people in Spain found a unique way to kill boredom while being on quarantine.

On Saturday, a fitness trainer conducted dancing sessions on a rooftop of a colony in the Spanish city of Sevilla after gym became off-limits due to the lockdown in the city. Earlier today, a video of two neighbours playing paddle outside their home windows has gone viral.

Watch:

Sporting events have been affected following the spread of the deadly outbreak, with Association Football in major European countries being suspended.

Many footballers have also contacted the coronavirus, and in Spain's La Liga, five Valencia players -- including Ezequiel Garay and former Manchester City player Eliaquim Mangala have tested positive for coronavirus.

In the Premier League, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi have also tested positive for COVID-19.