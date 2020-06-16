WADA to probe doping allegations on International Weightlifting Federation

Image Source : TWITTER/WADA_AMA Richard McLaren, who led an independent investigation into IWF, has said that the organisation was plagued by corruption orchestrated by former president Tamas Ajan.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has said that it has begun a probe into doping violations after an inquiry led by lead investigator Richard McLaren uncovered positive adverse analytical findings hidden in the records of International Weightlifting Federation (IWF).

On June 4, the Canadian law professor, whose findings led to the WADA recommending Russia be banned from the 2016 Olympic Games, told reporters that the IWF was rife with corruption.

"Following its initial statement on June 4, WADA confirms that on June 9 it received some evidentiary information from the McLaren Independent Investigation Team, which recently completed an investigation into the IWF," said WADA on Monday.

"WADA has since started to analyse the newly received information, which covers the period 2009-2014, to see what further action may be warranted in relation to anti-doping matters highlighted by the investigation."

The agency has also made a request to the McLaren Investigation Team to share the remainder of the relevant information of the report so it can assess whether anything should be done from a compliance perspective.

WADA President Witold Banka said: "WADA is appalled by the behavior exposed by the McLaren Investigation Team. The agency condemns all interference with anti-doping procedures with the utmost vigor."

"These revelations are incredibly upsetting for clean athletes, for WADA and for all advocates of clean sport," he added.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had earlier in the month also issued a statement regarding the investigation into IWF, saying that the content in the report by McLaren was "deeply concerning".

