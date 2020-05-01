Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Safety measures cost Jordan Spieth hole-in-one during charity game

Former World No.1 Jordan Spieth saw his spectacular ace pop out of the hole due to a spacer while playing during a charity game at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton in Texas on Thursday.

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, spacers are being used as a precautionary measure at many courses so that golfers aren't required to reach inside the hole to retrieve the ball.

Spieth saw his 110-yard shot hit the spacer and fall into water hazard nearby. Later, he said he is going to count it as it seems like a good omen.

"I'm going to count it," Spieth told Golf Channel. "It was one of those ones where it would most likely have stayed in...I've been shut out for a while, so hopefully this is a good omen."

"In a 6-feet-apart way, drinks are on me," he added.

The charity match was being organised for caddies who have been out of work due to the pandemic. There is a winning purse in place for winners of the event, however, majority of the proceed will go to the caddies.

"We're a caddie-only club, and our caddies have not been working because of COVID-19," Alison Morrison of Maridoe Golf Club was quoted as saying by ESPN.

"We thought, why don't we have a little bit of a match, so to speak, sharpen our blades, put on a 54-hole, social distancing event. Leave the pins.

"No rakes in bunkers. Let's play for them, basically. And within a day, I had 24 members who said yes."

