Image Source : TWITTER SCREENGRAB Russian goalkeeper awarded AK-47 for match-winning performance

In a bizarre series of events, Russian hockey goalkeeper Saveli Kononov has presented an AK-47 rifle for his match-winning performance in Izhstal Izhevsk's 3-2 victory over rivals Chelmet.

Izhstal Izhevsk skipper awarded him the assault rifle after he was voted player of the match by his team-mates.

Kononov stopped 36 shots in his rock-solid performance and was given the AK-47 rifle in the team's changing room after the game.

Russian Goalie, Saveli Kononov, received an AK-47 after being named player of the game by his teammates - WTF pic.twitter.com/2tVFskX3Ou — HockeyTroll.ca (@Hockeytroll_ca) September 11, 2019

Kononov joined the Izhstal Izhevsk last season and has represented them in just 12 games till now.

It's not the first time when a bizarre award was presented to the Player of the Match performer. Earlier, Carolina Hurricanes hand out a wood-chopping axe, while the New York Rangers have a 'Broadway Hat' for their star performer.