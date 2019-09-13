Friday, September 13, 2019
     
Russian goalkeeper awarded AK-47 for match-winning performance

In a bizarre series of events, Russian hockey goalkeeper Saveli Kononov was presented an AK-47 rifle for his match-winning performance in Izhstal Izhevsk's 3-2 victory over rivals Chelmet.

September 13, 2019
In a bizarre series of events, Russian hockey goalkeeper Saveli Kononov has presented an AK-47 rifle for his match-winning performance in Izhstal Izhevsk's 3-2 victory over rivals Chelmet. 

Izhstal Izhevsk skipper awarded him the assault rifle after he was voted player of the match by his team-mates.

Kononov stopped 36 shots in his rock-solid performance and was given the AK-47 rifle in the team's changing room after the game.

Kononov joined the Izhstal Izhevsk last season and has represented them in just 12 games till now.

It's not the first time when a bizarre award was presented to the Player of the Match performer. Earlier, Carolina Hurricanes hand out a wood-chopping axe, while the New York Rangers have a 'Broadway Hat' for their star performer. 

 

