Birmingham:

Sporting venues across England, Austria and Spain were transformed by an unusual celestial display on Wednesday evening as a partial solar eclipse drew the attention of spectators, athletes and fans.

At Edgbaston, supporters watching Birmingham Phoenix take on MI London in The Hundred were among those able to witness the Moon cover more than 90 per cent of the Sun. The daylight faded dramatically as the eclipse reduced the Sun to a narrow crescent of visible light, creating an eerie atmosphere inside the cricket ground.

Many spectators used special glasses to safely view the event, which was the fullest eclipse visible over British skies since 1999. When it comes to the match, London won the match by two runs.

Meanwhile, the spectacle extended beyond Britain. In Salzburg, spectators attending the UEFA Super Cup between Aston Villa and European champions Paris Saint-Germain also turned their attention away from the pitch and towards the sky. The eclipse occurred roughly 30 minutes before the match began. It didn’t affect the match at all, which Paris won by 2-1. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue scored for the current UCL winner.

Spectators watching Real Madrid vs Deportivo also witnessed a solar eclipse.

F1 and athletics events also witnessed solar eclipse

Madrid offered another distinctive setting for the astronomical event. La Monumental at the MADRING F1 circuit hosted spectators at Turn 12, where the eclipse could be seen against the backdrop of the circuit’s imposing grandstand and the Madrid skyline.

The northern section of the circuit, located within the Valdebebas site, provided an unusual vantage point for the event. La Monumental’s eclipse gathering came exactly one month before the Spanish Grand Prix is scheduled to begin.

The phenomenon was also visible around the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham. Floodlights were switched on at the Alexander Stadium as the unusual conditions developed, while small groups gathered outside the venue to watch the eclipse.

Among those observing the sky were Swedish athletes Erika Warff and Tilde Bjerager. They stood with other spectators on both sides of the terrace beneath the west stand, with some people equipped with protective paper glasses.

Others attempted to follow the eclipse using their phone cameras. However, clouds had already begun to interfere with the view when the eclipse reached its peak.

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