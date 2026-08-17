PV Sindhu gets off to stellar start at Badminton World Championships, registers exceptional win in round 1

New Delhi:

The Badminton World Championships 2026 kicked off in perfect fashion for ace India shuttler PV Sindhu. Taking on Irish star Sophia Noble in the first round, PV Sindhu registered a straight-sets win. The two stars met at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on August 17th.

Five-time medallist PV Sindhu put forth a brilliant performance and registered a 21-7, 21-11 win against Sophia Noble. It is safe to say that Sindhu made quick work of Noble, finishing the game in just 29 minutes and among many other aspects of her game that stood out, it was her resilience that helped her take the win away/

It is interesting to note that Noble is ranked 141st in the world; she could not keep up with Sindhu throughout the game. Sindhu quickly made her way to an 8-0 lead in the first game and stayed dominant throughout the clash.

For her next game, Sindhu will be taking on Canada’s Wen Yu Zhang in the round of 32 stage of the tournament, and she will hope to put in another good showing as she takes on the Canadian in the next stage. It could be interesting to see how she fares in the upcoming clash as she takes on Zhang.

PV Sindhu opened up on her aspirations ahead of the tournament

Before the start of the Badminton World Championships, PV Sindhu took centre stage and talked about her goals going into the tournament. She opened up on how even in the latter stages of her career, her hunger remains unchanged and she is determined to go all the way and clinch the title.

“Definitely, it’s very special because it’s happening in India. I won the World Championships in 2019, so it has been almost seven years. The Japan Open has given me a lot of confidence, and I hope I can carry that confidence forward. Everything is going well, and for me, it’s one match at a time,” Sindhu told Revsportz.

"Hopefully, I can get a lot of support from the Indian crowd. I’m really happy that we are playing the World Championships in India and that we get to play on home ground. I hope I get a medal here too,” she added.

Also Read:

5 shuttlers to watch out for in BWF World Championship 2026