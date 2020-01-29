Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Neeraj Chopra qualifies for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The 2018 Asian games gold-medalist, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. Neeraj, who was making a comeback, after recovering from an elbow injury in his first competitive event, marked 87.86 metres to qualify Tokyo 2020 qualification at the Athletics Central North East Meeting held in South Africa.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) also said that they've confirmed with their South African counterparts that it was a ‘recognised international meet', and hence the Olympic cut has been made.

This was the Olympic medal hopeful's first competitive event after recovering from the injury.

Apart from Neeraj, there were four more participants in the event, which included India's Rohit Yadav who aimed the second spot with a best throw of 77.61m. While the other three participants were all from France and could not even breach the 70m mark in the event at the Kenneth McArthur Stadium in South Africa.

Neeraj's last major international competition was the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games last August where he won gold with a national record of 88.06m.