64-year-old suffers cardiac arrest during Mumbai Marathon, dies

Image Source : TWITTER/MUMBAI MARATHON A 64-year-old man has died of cardiac arrest while taking part in the Mumbai Marathon on Sunday.

A 64-year-old man died with cardiac arrest while taking part in the Mumbai Marathon on Sunday. Gajanan Maljalkar, who was running in the senior category at the marathon, ran 4 km when he suffered from cardiac arrest. He was rushed to the Bombay Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two more people were admitted to hospital after they suffered from heart-attack while taking part in the marathon. 40-year-old Himanshu Thakkar is currently undergoing angioplasty, while the other person has been discharged.

The half-marathon began at 5:15 AM and the 10km run started at 6:30 AM. More than 55,000 runners took part in the 2020 edition of the Mumbai Marathon.

The 10km run began from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) station.

This was the 17th edition of the Mumbai Marathon.