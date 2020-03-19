It is possible to move dates for Olympics: World Athletics chief

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The Games is slated for a July 24 start

World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe has said that it is possible to postpone the 2020 Olympics if necessary. The Games is slated for a July 24 start but the rising concern over the spread of coronavirus and the havoc it has wreaked on the qualification calendar has led to questions being raised on whether the organisers can go through with the scheduled date.

"Let's not make a precipitous decision when we don't have to, four months out," Coe told BBC Sport. "If you had to ease that date, you'd have to ease it. It is possible. Anything is possible."

Coe, however, said that changing the dates of the Olympics is a difficult proposition because of the impact it would have on other sports events.

"Events are changing by the hour but it is not a decision that has to be made at the moment," he said. "It seems on the surface an easy proposition but athletics has its worlds on that date, the Euros in football have been moved back a year.

"The sporting calendar is a complicated matrix and it is not easy to move from one year to the next. It would be ridiculous to say anything is ruled out at the moment. The whole world wants clarity; we're no different from any other sector.

"We've postponed three Diamond League meetings but not all, because we don't have to make that decision. Everybody accepts this is a fast-moving environment. I need to be careful I'm not removing the earning potential from athletes any more than I need to at this moment."