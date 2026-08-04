Preeti Pawar opens up on setting tone for India's seven-gold boxing triumph in Commonwealth Games

New Delhi:

India's boxing contingent won seven gold medals and three silver medals at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Preeti Pawar, who was the first Indian boxer to step into the ring on the final day, secured the women's 54kg gold medal and set the tone for what turned out to be a historic night for the contingent. The Indian boxer defeated Canada's Scarlett Delgado by unanimous decision to hand India their first boxing gold of the Games.

Pawar's victory proved to be the perfect start as the rest of the Indian contingent carried the momentum forward. Reflecting on her role as the opening boxer, Pawar said her focus was on ensuring India began the finals on a positive note and also added that she didn’t feel any pressure as such despite the first one going out.

“As I was the first one to go, I was focused on giving a good start to India. Our Indian team is strong. So, I was determined to give a good start and I won the gold medal. All the remaining teammates gave their best as well, and so the environment was really positive. I didn’t have the pressure of the first bout, but yes, I was determined to give the team a good start and to give my best,” Preeti answered India TV’s query during a media interaction.

Indian contingent return home

Many of the Indian medallists returned to India in the early hours of Tuesday, August 4. While interacting with the media, Preeti revealed that she will now head to her village and celebrate with everyone.

“I thank everyone for all the support and for coming here to the airport to congratulate me. I am very happy. Many of my fellow villagers are here and I will head to my place now and celebrate with them,” Preeti said.

On the other hand, Arundhati Chaudhary, who also won the gold medal, has set her eyes on the World Cup, as her category is not available in the Asian Games. Sakshi Chaudhary, however, is determined to keep up with the momentum and deliver in the continental Games next.

“We feel very motivated. We want to keep performing well and celebrate like this. My next target is the World Cup because Asian Games don’t have my weight category,” Arundhati told PTI.

“I am very happy that everyone is here to celebrate. I feel like I am living a dream. I am really very happy. Now, I want to maintain my performance in the Asian Games and want to win gold there too,” Sakshi said.

Para Athletics Soman Rana, who clinched a gold medal in the shot put event, thanked all the coaches for their support.

“I feel extremely happy. Winning a medal for the country is a proud moment, and I'm receiving support from every side. SAI, PCI, our coach, and our chief have all been incredibly supportive. Without them, none of this would have been possible,” Para Athletics gold medalist Soman Rana said.

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