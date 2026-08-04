Mansukh Mandaviya felicitates Indian boxers for historic Commonwealth Games outing | WATCH

New Delhi:

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Sports Minister, on Tuesday felicitated the Indian boxers, who made history for India during the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. Mandaviya met the boxers at his residence in New Delhi and congratulated them for bagging 10 medals at the quadrennial event in the Scottish city.

The Sports Minister presented the boxers with cheques for their historic performance in Glasgow. Mandaviya felicitated all the seven gold medallists with Rs 30 lakh cheque each, while he presented Rs 20 lakh cheque each to the three silver medallist from the Games.

Reigning world champion and now the Commonwealth Games winner in the 57kg category, Jaismine Lamboria, expressed her happiness at meeting the Sports Minister. She also revealed that Mandaviya told her that he would arrange a meeting for the boxers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "It is a great feeling. We arrived in India today at around 2 or 3 a.m. Our Sports Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, invited us here and treated us with great respect, Lamboria told news agency ANI.

"It is really encouraging to know that our country's Sports Minister is supporting us so much. He also told us that if we ever need anything, he will make sure it is taken care of. He further said that he would soon fix a date for us to meet Prime Minister Modi," she added.

Priya Ghanghas opens up on her meeting with Mandaviya

Meanwhile, Priya Ghanghas, who won gold in the 60kg event, reflected on her meeting with Mandaviya, detailing that the minister also spoke to the boxers about the upcoming Asian Games. "It feels great that the Minister came here to support us and motivate us. He also spoke to us about the upcoming Asian Games... There is a full celebration going on at home," Ghanghas said.

Meanwhile, Ghanghas has already put her focus on the Asian Games, scheduled to take place from September 19 to October 4 in Aichi Nagoya. She spoke about her next target as soon as she landed in India in the early hours of Tuesday. "Hearing the national anthem on such a big stage is a feeling I will always cherish. But my focus has already shifted to the Asian Games, where I want to win another gold," Ghanghas told PTI moments after arriving at the IGI Airport.

Indian boxers' historic performance at Commonwealth Games

Indian boxers put up an insane performance at the Glasgow Games with an unprecedented 10 medals, the most they have won in a single edition of the Commonwealth Games. Seven boxers bagged gold medals, which was the most by a nation in this CWG. Three boxers ended with silver medals. The likes of Preeti Pawar (women’s 54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (women’s 57kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (women’s 51kg), Priya Ghanghas (women’s 60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (women’s 70kg), Sachin Siwach (men’s 60kg) and Ankush Panghal (men’s 80kg) all won gold medals in their categories. Jadumani Singh (men’s 55kg), Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain (women’s 75kg) and Narender Berwal (men’s 90+kg) fell on the final hurdle as they settled for silver medals.

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