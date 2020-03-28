Coronavirus impact: Diamond League suspends three track events scheduled in May

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The first six events of the year have been called off and only the Shanghai meet has been given a new date.

The Diamond League has postponed three of its athletic meetings scheduled in May in the wake of ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Following the postponement of early-season events in Qatar and China last week, the series has decided to also suspend meetings in Stockholm (scheduled for May 24), Naples/Rome (May 28) and Rabat (May 31).

"The decision was made in close consultation with all the relevant parties. The dynamic global spread of the COVID-19 disease, the travel restrictions expected to be in force for some time and above all concerns over athlete safety have made it impossible to stage the competitions as planned," the Diamond League said in a statement.

The first six events of the year have been called off and only the Shanghai meet has been given a new date.

The Diamond League also said that the "meeting organizers, the Wanda Diamond League and World Athletics remain committed to delivering a structured extensive season in 2020."

The entire sporting calendar has come to a grinding halt because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far claimed more than 27,000 lives across the world.