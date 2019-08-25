Image Source : TWITTER- @BAI Andhra Pradesh CM hails PV Sindhu for 'historic victory'

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy hailed the 'historic victory' of shuttler P V Sindhu in the BWF World Championships on Sunday.

"Congratulations, Sindhu, on becoming the first Indian to win the gold medal at the BWF World Championships.

(You) dominated right from the start and finished like a true champion," the Chief Minister said in a congratulatory message.

Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu also congratulated Sindhu on the victory and said she enhanced India's glory on the world stage once again through extraordinary talent and excellent on-field performance.

"It is a matter of pride for all Telugus that Sindhu became the first Indian to win gold at the World Championships. I wish she scales new heights and achieves more laurels in future," Naidu said in a statement.