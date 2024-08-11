Sunday, August 11, 2024
     
'I don't know...': PR Sreejesh yet to decide on career path following retirement from international hockey

Parattu Raveendran (PR) Sreejesh played a significant role in helping India defend its bronze medal. Sreejesh made numerous remarkable saves during the bronze medal match against Spain to ensure India won the game 2-1.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: August 11, 2024 11:02 IST
PR Sreejesh.
Image Source : AP PR Sreejesh.

India's freshly retired goalkeeper PR Sreejesh is yet to decide on life after hockey and wants to speak to his family before going on a new endeavour.

Notably, the Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey and the secretary-general Bhola Nath Singh have offered the veteran goalkeeper a coaching role with the junior national team.

"I just got the offer. I spoke to Bhola sir. It's just time to head back home now, speak with my family and take a decision," Sreejesh told PTI in an interview at the India House in Paris.

Sreejesh has been a dedicated servant to Indian hockey and has played an instrumental role in India's wins over the years and has stood like an immovable rock in front of the goalpost. Therefore, his exit comes across as a concern for the lovers of the sport in India.

However, the 36-year-old also assured the Indian hockey fans that "there won't be a vaccum" following his farewell and that someone will replace him in the Indian men's hockey team.

"There won't be a vacuum. Someone will come in my place, for sure. All the sports are like that. Sachin Tendulkar was there and now there is Virat Kohli, and someone will take his place tomorrow. So, Sreejesh was there yesterday, but someone else will come and take his place tomorrow," he said.

The Kerala-born revealed that his journey with the Indian men's hockey team had been an emotional one and he isn't sure what life outside of the hockey astro turf looks like.

"It's like missing my life. I don't know anything other than hockey. From the first day I went to the camp in 2002 until now, I've been with them.

"I don't know what all I will miss; maybe when I'm home, I will figure out. From morning, I'm out with them -- training, gym, on the field -- there is always a fun atmosphere. Pep talk, team meetings, you have to shout at them, even abuse them," he said.

"The celebration days after a win or crying together after a loss, it's been my life. Maybe, we don't know what it's like to be outside," he mentioned.

