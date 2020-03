Image Source : AP Mclaren driver Carlos Sainz of Spain pulls out of the pit lane during the Formula One pre-season testing session at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, outside Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Feb. 28

McLaren says it has withdrawn from the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne after a team member tested positive for the coronavirus.

The British-based team says the person was self-isolated as soon as they started to show symptoms and “will now enter a period of quarantine.”

Team officials have taken the decision to pull out of Sunday’s race “based on a duty of care” for McLaren employees and the wider Formula One family.

Qualifying was scheduled to start Friday.

More to follow...