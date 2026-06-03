Charles Leclerc agrees to new long-term deal with Ferrari, driver set to break Michael Schumacher's record

New Delhi:

Charles Leclerc has extended his stay with Ferrari, penning a new long-term deal with the Italian outfit, which will see him race in the red for the "coming seasons". Leclerc joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2016 and has been a loyalist to the team.

Leclerc had last penned a multi-year deal in 2024. Scuderia said that the new contract will see the Monegasque driver in the reds for the "coming seasons". This came ahead of Leclerc's home race in Monaco, where he has a strong record. The 28-year-old has won the street race in 2024 and has taken the pole three times in the past six years.

Leclerc reacts to new deal

The Monegasque driver was thrilled to have extended his stay, saying that the Italian outfit has been a second family to him. "I couldn't be happier to continue this journey with Scuderia Ferrari HP," Leclerc said on the latest deal.

"It has always been so much more than just a team to me. It's the team I've loved and dreamt of being part of since I was a child, and after all these years, it has become a second family. Together we've shared incredible moments and some tougher ones, but I believe in this team more than ever, and I'm deeply grateful that we will keep pushing side by side toward our shared goal of bringing the World Championship back to Maranello.

"Being a Ferrari driver is a dream, but it's also a responsibility I never take for granted. I'll continue to give absolutely everything I have to bring this team back to where it belongs, at the very top, for everyone in Maranello, and above all for the tifosi, whose passion is the heartbeat of this Scuderia."

Leclerc in line to break Schumacher's record

Meanwhile, Leclerc is in line to break legendary Michael Schumacher's record for most race starts for Ferrari. He is currently the second-most capped driver for the Scuderia, having started 155 races. Schumacher is on top with 179 starts. The F1 races have been expanded to 24 now, and it won't take much of a time for the 28-year-old to break Schumacher's record.

He eyes another Schumacher record, but it would take some doing for him to break it. Leclerc ranks second for pole positions (27) and is only behind the German legend, who has 58 poles for the reds in his days.

Leclerc joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2016 and went on to win the Formula 2 title in 2017. He made his F1 debut with Sauber the next year and has been part of the main Ferrari roster since 2019. During this time, he has secured 52 podium finishes with eight race wins. However, he eyes his maiden title with Ferrari, who last won a driver's title way back in 2007 when Kimi Raikkonen became the champion.

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