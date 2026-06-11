FIA, FOM and Formula 1 agree for 2027, 2028 regulation changes; what will be tweaked from next season onwards?

New Delhi:

The FIA, Formula One Management (FOM), teams and the power unit manufacturers have agreed to the previously decided changes to the F1 regulations for 2027 and 2028. After several racers criticised the 53/47 power split between the new internal combustion engine and the energy recovery system in 2026, the F1 has decided to increase the ICE power more in the next seasons.

Racers like Max Verstappen were highly vocal about the regulations, having been frustrated and even hinting at retirement from the series at the end of the year. The sudden drop in speeds despite not lifting the pedal off, have worried the racers. The Ollie Bearman scary 50G crash at the Japanese GP due to battery deployment had intensified the need for a change, and the FIA had decided to tweak the power split, which has now been confirmed by the stakeholders.

What will change according to new rule?

The agreed change includes the adjustments to engine output and energy deployment. The ICE/MGUK power split, which currently stands at 53/47, will be extended to 58/42 for the next season and then 60/40 in 2028. This is to enable more flat racing at the qualifying events.

"The proposed changes are intended to address issues related to energy management and fuel energy flow characteristics and make Qualifying more flat-out while not impacting the positive and exciting racing generated by the new regulations," the FIA said in its press release.

The FIA will now expedite the formal approval process to provide all parties with early clarity and sufficient time to adapt to the revised requirements. The proposed changes will be submitted to the World Motor Sport Council for approval on June 23 in Macau," it added.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem reflected on the changes. "Formula 1 has always evolved to meet new challenges and seize new opportunities. These proposed changes reflect the collaborative work taking place across the sport to ensure the regulations continue to support exciting racing, technological innovation and long-term sustainability," he said.

"The FIA has a responsibility to protect the future of the Championship, and these refinements are part of that commitment. It is through working together that we will shape the future of our sport and deliver for fans across the world, and I would like to thank the FIA staff, the teams, Formula One Group, and the power unit manufacturers for this constructive approach."

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