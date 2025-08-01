Tottenham Hotspur secure signing of Joao Palhinha on loan from FC Bayern Munich, claims report According to recent reports, Tottenham Hotspur FC has secured the signing of Portuguese midfielder Joao Palhinha from FC Bayern Munich on a loan deal. Palhinha is reportedly headed to London for his medical with the club.

With the new Premier League 2025-26 season looming on the horizon, Tottenham Hotspur has been making some moves in the market, and according to recent reports, the side has secured the signing of Portugal and Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha on loan with an option to buy.

Palhinha will be joining Spurs on loan with a Rs 2,99,16,30,000 buy option clause, which would not be mandatory for Spurs. The salary of the player will also be covered by Spurs, and with Bayern’s approval, the 30-year-old will now be travelling to England for his medical.

It is worth noting that after a frustrating season with Bayern Munich, where Palhinha just got six league starts, he will be hoping for more game time at Tottenham. He has previously excelled in England during his time with Fulham and will hope that another stint in the Premier League will prove to be fruitful for him.

Spurs hope to build upon Europa League victory

There is no doubt that Palhinha is able to find his form once more; he could prove to be a top signing for Tottenham. In need of a holding midfielder, the 30-year-old Portuguese international could prove to be a wonder signing for the reigning Europa League champions.

Interestingly, Spurs had a horrid season in the Premier League in 2024-25, finishing in 17th place. The side focused all their effort into their European campaign, and with Palhinha reportedly secured, they will be hoping to do better in the Premier League as well.

As for Bayern Munich, the German giants have built a lethal attack ahead of the 2025-26 season. With Luis Diaz joining the attack, the six-time Champions League winners will have the attacking trio of Diaz, Harry Kane, and Michael Olise, alongside Jamal Musiala in the midfield. The side will be hoping to give it their all in the Champions League this season.

