Joao Felix only behind Neymar, Romelu Lukaku, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's historic list Joao Félix has joined Al Nassr from Chelsea in a deal worth up to £43.7m, aiding Chelsea's finances and paving the way for a move for Xavi Simons. The transfer makes Felix one of the top players in combined career transfer fees.

Chelsea forward Joao Felix has completed a move to Al Nassr in a deal worth up to £43.7 million (€50 million). The agreement includes an initial £26.2 million (€30 million) fee, with a further £17.5 million (€20 million) in performance-related add-ons.

The Portuguese international had been linked with a potential return to Benfica, where he began his professional career, but Al Nassr moved quickly to secure the 25-year-old’s signature. The Saudi club is strengthening its squad as it pushes for Saudi Pro League glory, having recently extended Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract and appointed veteran Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus as manager.

Meanwhile, Felix’s exit provides Chelsea with crucial financial flexibility. The club is now set to accelerate their pursuit of RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons, with any further arrivals this summer dependent on player sales.

Notably, Felix originally joined Chelsea on loan from Atletico Madrid in January 2023, before making the move permanent last summer for £46.3 million. Despite flashes of brilliance, he struggled for consistency and scored seven goals in 20 appearances last season. He also went on a loan spell at AC Milan earlier this year, where he netted three times in 19 appearances.

Nonetheless, Chelsea have managed to recover nearly the full amount they paid to sign him, boosted by a £5 million fee from the Milan loan. In total, the club has generated £135.7 million from player sales so far this summer, helping to keep their net spend at £82.3 million. Meanwhile, following the deal, Felix now surpassed Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele on the list of highest combined transfer fees.

The 25-year-old is currently behind Neymar Jr, Romelu Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo on the list.