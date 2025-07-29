AIFF welcomes meeting proposal from ISL Clubs amid uncertainty over league's future Eight ISL clubs have sought a meeting with AIFF over the league’s uncertain future. AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey welcomed the move, amid concerns about the 2025-26 season's lack of clarity and revenue. Legal and financial issues remain unresolved.

New Delhi:

In a significant development amid growing uncertainty over the future of the Indian Super League (ISL), eight ISL clubs have formally sought a meeting with the All India Football Federation (AIFF), expressing concern over the lack of clarity on the 2025-26 season. AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey has responded positively to the request, calling clubs “important stakeholders.”

“Clubs are important stakeholders and have contributed hugely in improving infrastructure and even players’ salaries. AIFF welcomes their proposal for a meeting. We will be writing soon to them about this,” Chaubey told Hindustan Times.

The letter, sent on Tuesday by FC Goa, NorthEast United, Kerala Blasters, Odisha FC, Hyderabad FC, Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC, and Punjab FC, highlighted the growing challenges clubs face in the absence of clear communication or a roadmap for the league.

“Now, more than ever, constructive dialogue between the AIFF and the participating clubs is critical. In the absence of formal communication or roadmap — either from the All India Football Federation or its commercial rights holder — clubs now find themselves unable to plan with the kind of visibility and confidence that professional football operations require,” the letter read.

Youth leagues are affected due to ISL’s postponement

Notably, reigning ISL champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal, Mohammedan Sporting, Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC were not signatories to the letter that was sent.

Meanwhile, the uncertainty stems from the ending of AIFF’s agreement with FSDL in December, coupled with an ongoing legal situation that was further complicated by a Supreme Court observation in April. As a result, the 2025-26 ISL season does not yet have a confirmed start date.

One club official, speaking on condition of anonymity, questioned the AIFF’s public assurances. “The clubs would like to know how the president is confident ISL will happen, especially when AIFF has shown little urgency in the matter. Clubs cannot be expected to play youth competitions, especially when revenue streams are paralysed,” the official said.

Depending on the AIFF's response, the clubs are reportedly considering further steps, including an appeal to the Supreme Court or approaching the Union Sports Ministry for intervention.