The top 5 goal-scorer in international football history

Top 5 goal scorers of all time

Sunil Chhetri, the football legend from India, just keeps on going and keeps on scripting records. The Indian men's football team captain has now become the joint fifth highest goalscorer in international football history. Chhetri achieved this feat while India was playing against Hong Kong in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier, the Indian captain scored his 84th goal and equaled Ferenc Puskas, the Real Madrid player's record.

Chhetri also surpassed legendary football player Pele's record of 77 goals, earlier in October 2021. He is now third on the list of active international goal scorers, just behind Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina's Lionel Messi. As of now, Ronaldo is the highest goalscorer in international football with 117 goals, while Messi is in the fourth spot with a total of 86 goals.

As Chhetri scripts history for India and becomes the fifth highest goal scorer of all time, here is a look at the top 5 people who are on this list:



Cristiano Ronaldo

Born in the São Pedro parish of Funchal, the capital of the Portuguese island of Madeir, Ronaldo is considered one of the greatest football players of all time. Cristiano Ronaldo who plays for Manchester United and Portugal is on the top of this list with 117 international goals.

Joseph Bican

The Austrian talisman Joseph Bican who was born in Vienna to František and Ludmila Bican was one of the greatest forwards of all time. The SK Slavia Prague club veteran who passed away at the age of 88 is the second player on this list.

Romario

Winner of the World Cup Golden Ball and the World Cup, this Brazilian legend is one of the most prolific players to wear that yellow jersey. The Barca striker who played his last match for Brazil in 2005 is the third player on this list.

Pele

Born to Edson Arantes do Nascimento on 23 October 1940, in Três Corações, Minas Gerais, the Brazilian forward and attacking midfielder is considered one of the greatest players of all time. Pele who is referred to as the "player of the century" makes it to the fourth place

Ferenc Puskás

The Hungarian forward born on 1 April 1927 to a German (Danube Swabian) family in Budapest began his career as a junior with Kispest AC, where his father, who had previously played for the club, was a coach. The Real Madrid veteran is now fifth on the list.