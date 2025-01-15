Real Madrid, AC Milan target Manchester City captain Kyle Walker in winter transfer window

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kyle Walker and Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City captain Kyle Walker is set to depart after spending over seven years at the club. The full-back has handed in his transfer request and the club is willing to release the player for a fair deal. Head coach Pep Guardiola is also open to the idea as Walker hasn't been a regular in the playing XI in the 2024-25 season. Young Rico Lewis has been the first-choice right-back for the defending Premier League champions.

Spanish giants Real Madrid and AC Milan are reported to be eager to get Walker on board. A few Saudi Pro League clubs were interested in his service as well but the right-back has no intention to leave Europe as of now. Milan, in the meantime, are also eyeing for a bring in Marcus Rashford. They are in constant touch with Manchester United and the winger but in case the deal goes through, it would complicate their transfer budget and the seven-time European champions may fail to push for Walker.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are said to be looking out for a right-back but on a short-term deal. Dani Carvajal suffered an ACL injury and was ruled out of the season and that has troubled the defending champions. Lucas Vazquez replaced the veteran for the position but he hasn’t been very effective. The 15-time European champions are eyeing to sign Walker on a short-term loan deal.

Man City, in the meantime, aren’t looking for alternatives as Guardiola is happy with his current set of players. John Stones and Ruben Dias are nearing their full fitness and that is expected to help the Premier League champions regain their lost momentum. City have also already agreed a fee for young centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov and are in talks with Palmeiras about signing Vitor Reis.

Even though none of these players prefer to play on the right side, Guardiola isn’t concerned. In 2023, when Joao Cancelo handed in his transfer request, the veteran coach managed to cover for his spot and this time around, he is likely to use Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake to cover the spot if required.