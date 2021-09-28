Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League Live Streaming: Watch PSG vs MCI Live Online

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming: How to Watch PSG vs MCI Live Online on SonyLIV

Paris Saint-Germain are set to host Manchester City in Tuesday's Champions League game. Mauricio Pochettino's men will be seeking revenge, having suffered a semi-final defeat against the Manchester club last season.

Lionel Messi may also return for the all-important Group A clash following a minor knee injury. The Argentine's last goal in the Champions League came for Barcelona against PSG at Parc des Princes in last season's last-16. On the eve of the PSG-City clash at Parc des Princes, Pocchetino had admitted that the star-studded side is still under construction. PSG opened their Champions League campaign with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Club Brugge two weeks ago.

When is the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match PSG vs Manchester City?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match PSG vs Manchester City will take place on Wednesday, September 29 2021.

What are the timings of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match PSG vs Manchester City?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match PSG vs Manchester City will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match PSG vs Manchester City being played?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match PSG vs Manchester City will be played at the Parc des Princes, Paris.

Which TV channel will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match PSG vs Manchester City?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match PSG vs Manchester City will broadcast on Sony Network in India.

Where can you live stream the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match PSG vs Manchester City?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match PSG vs Manchester City will live stream on SonyLIV.