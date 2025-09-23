Ousmane Dembele clinches Ballon d'Or, Bonmati wins third straight women's title - check full list of winners Ousmane Dembele, the 28-year-old French footballer, beat the favourite Lamine Yamal to win the men's Ballon d'Or after a sensational season with Paris Saint-Germain. Spain's Ainata Bonmati, on the other hand, became the first woman in history to win three titles, winning back-to-back.

Paris:

France and Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé beat Lamine Yamal to win the Men's Ballon d'Or title for 2the 024/25 season. Dembele and Yamal were the last two remaining and the UEFA Champions League Player of the Season prevailed in the end, also beating his Paris club-mate Vitinha to go all the way. Dembele, who played a key role in a domestic double (Ligue 1 and Coupe de France) for his side, ended the season with a magnificent haul of 37 goals and 15 assists.

"So much joy, pride, and emotion. A dream come true. Thank you to everyone who has always supported me throughout this journey," Dembele, who got emotional during his speech at Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, wrote on social media, expressing his delight after winning the title.

Dembele was instrumental in PSG winning their first UEFA Champions League title, as well as the UEFA Super Cup and hence the latter was named the men's club of the year. The 28-year-old became the sixth Frenchman to win the title after Raymond Kopa (1958), Michel Platini (1983, 1984, 1985), Jean-Pierre Papin (1991), Zinedine Zidane (1998) and Karim Benzema (2022).

On the other hand, Ainata Bonmati became the first woman footballer to have three Ballon d'Or titles, winning in consecutive years in 2023, 2024 and 2025. Among other winners, Lamine Yamal won the Kopa Trophy for the best U-21 player while England's Hannah Hampton clinched the inaugural women's Yashin Trophy.

Full List of Winners

Ballon d'Or

Men: Ousmane Dembélé (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Women: Aitana Bonmatí (Spain, Barcelona)

Kopa Trophy (Best U-21 footballer)

Men: Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

Women: Vicky López (Spain, Barcelona)

Yashin Trophy (Best goalkeeper)

Men: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Paris Saint-Germain)

Women: Hannah Hampton (England, Chelsea)

Gerd Müller Trophy (Most prolific scorers of the Year)

Men: Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden, Sporting CP/Arsenal)

Women: Ewa Pajor (Poland, Barcelona)

Johan Cruyff Trophy (Coach of the Year)

Men: Luis Enrique (Spain, Paris Saint-Germain)

Women: Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands, England national team)

Club of the Year

Men: Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Women: Arsenal (England)

Sócrates Award

Fundación Xana (Spain)