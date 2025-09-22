29-year-old English cricketer Freya Davies retires to pursue career as solicitor Freya Davies featured in 35 international matches for England for four years. Davies has announced her retirement from professional cricket as she looks to pursue her career as a solicitor.

New Delhi:

England's 29-year-old cricketer, Freya Davies, made a shock retirement from professional cricket to pursue her career as a solicitor.

Davies, the Sussex cricketer, has played 26 WT20Is and 9 WODIs for England from 2019 to 2023. The right arm quick was part of the Welsh Fire team in the Women's Hundred.

Sussex put a statement on her retirement and opened up on her journey. "Freya Davies has announced her retirement from cricket at the age of 29.

"The tall fast bowler debuted for Sussex back in 2010 at the age of just 14 in a T20 against Middlesex; her 50-over debut coming two years later against Somerset. She was an integral part of the 2013 Sussex side that lifted the County Championship, and would go on to make 86 appearances for her birth county," the club wrote.

"Freya completes a fine cricket career, having featured heavily for England since her call-up in 2019. Despite not having played for Sussex for a short while, she has since starred for London Spirit, Welsh Fire, Southern Vipers and Hampshire.

And as she calls time on a wonderful career, we wish Freya all the very best in her future endeavours," the club wished.

Freya made her England debut during the ODI series against Pakistan in December 2019. She went on to win eight more ODI caps for the team, scalping 10 wickets in total. Freya featured in 26 T20Is and picked 23 scalps. Her last game for England came in July 2023 during a T20I against Australia in the Women's Ashes at home.