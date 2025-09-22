Blow for India, Rishabh Pant set to miss home Test series against West Indies Rishabh Pant had picked up an injury to his left foot during the fourth Test of India's last Test series against England. In what is a major blow for the Indian team, the star wicketkeeper batter is set to miss the upcoming Test series against the West Indies.

New Delhi:

In a blow for the Indian cricket team, star wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is set to miss the upcoming home Test series against the West Indies, starting from October 2, due to his fractured left foot, ESPNCricinfo reported.

Pant suffered an injury to his left foot during the fourth Test match of the five-match series against England in July 2025. Pant is currently at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and has been undergoing strength and conditioning.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to name India's squad for the two-match Test series against the Windies in the coming days. With Pant set to miss out, Dhruv Jurel will the top wicketkeeping option who shall make the India Playing XI.

More to follow...