Ballon d'Or 2025 top 10 confirmed; Dembele, Yamal, Salah look for coveted prize The Ballon d'Or awards are considered the most prestigious awards in the sport of football. For the 69th edition of the awards, the organisers have confirmed the top 10 with the likes of Ousmane Dembélé, Lamine Yamal and Mohamed Salah on the list.

New Delhi:

The top 10 of the prestigious Ballon d'Or 2025 award were confirmed ahead of the ceremony in Paris on Monday, September 22 (Tuesday as per IST). The likes of Ousmane Dembélé, Lamine Yamal and Mohamed Salah made it to the top 10 of the list.

Hours before announcing the winner, the organisers named the 11th to 30th-ranked footballers for the award, which confirmed the names of the top 10.

Spanish and Barcelona midfielder Pedri was confirmed as the 11th-ranked player, while the likes of Harry Kane (13th), Vinicius Jr. (16) and Robert Lewandowski (17) ranked outside the top 10.

This leaves the likes of Dembele, Yamal, Cole Palmer and Kylian Mbappe, among others, in the top 10.

Check the complete list of players ranked in the top 10.

Ousmane Dembele - PSG, France

Gianluigi Donnarumma - PSG/Man City, Italy

Achraf Hakimi - PSG, Morocco

Kylian Mbappe - Real Madrid, France

Nuno Mendes - PSG, Portugal

Cole Palmer - Chelsea, England

Raphinha - Barcelona, Brazil

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool. Egypt

Vitinha - PSG, Portugal

Lamine Yamal - Barcelona, Spain

The 69th edition of the awards ceremony takes place at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. Among the awards presented at the ceremony, the Ballon d'Or is known as the most prestigious one awarded to the best player of the year.

Here is the complete list of players nominated for the award.

Men's Ballon d'Or 2025 nominees:

Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid)

Ousmane Dembélé (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Paris Saint-Germain/Manchester City)

Désiré Doué (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands, Inter)

Serhou Guirassy (Guinea, Borussia Dortmund)

Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden, Sporting CP/Arsenal)

Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain)

Harry Kane (England, Bayern)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia, Napoli/Paris Saint-Germain)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Barcelona)

Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina, Liverpool)

Lautaro Martínez (Argentina, Inter)

Kylian Mbappé (France, Real Madrid)

Scott McTominay (Scotland, Napoli)

Nuno Mendes (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

João Neves (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

Michael Olise (France, Bayern)

Cole Palmer (England, Chelsea)

Pedri (Spain, Barcelona)

Raphinha (Brazil, Barcelona)

Declan Rice (England, Arsenal)

Fabián Ruiz (Spain, Paris Saint-Germain)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands, Liverpool)

Vinícius Júnior (Brazil, Real Madrid)

Vitinha (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

Florian Wirtz (Germany, Leverkusen/Liverpool)

Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)