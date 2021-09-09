'One city, two GOATs': United on Cristiano Ronaldo and Virat Kohli in Manchester

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo

A day after Virat Kohli reached Manchester with the Indian team for the decider Test against Joe Root-led English side at Old Trafford, Lancashire Cricket Club announced the arrival of the Indian skipper with a special tweet featuring football legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, who broke the internet with his return to the English club after 12 long years, is expected to make his debut against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Indian team, led by Kohli, have gained a 2-1 lead and will face England in the fifth and final match of the Test series from Friday.

"At this moment in Manchester 1️@imVkohli 2@CristianoFancy a joint training session at @EmiratesOT to #BreaktheInternet? #ENGvIND @ManUtd," the Old Trafford-based cricket club tweeted. In response, United tweeted: "One city, two GOATs."

Earlier in 2019, in an interview with FIFA.com, Kohli had described Ronaldo as his all-time favourite footballer. "For me, Cristiano is above everyone else. His commitment and work ethic is unmatched. He wants it that bad -- you can see it every game," Kohli had said.