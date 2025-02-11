Manchester City vs Real Madrid live streaming: When and where to watch UEFA Champions League in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Erling Haaland vs Vini Jr

European champions Real Madrid are slated to face Manchester City in the knock-out phase playoffs of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25. Etihad Stadium in Manchester will host the first leg of the marquee clash on February 12, while the second leg of the match will be played at Madrid’s home, the iconic Santiago Bernabeu on February 20.

Both the teams were favourites to win the tournament at one point but their season has been tampered with injuries to key players and for the same reason, their form leading to the match is heavily concerning. Back-to-back four-time Premier League champions, City, were at the top of the team before their Ballon d'Or winner Rodri was ruled out with an ACL injury. Since, the season hasn’t been the same for them.

Another midfielder, Kevin de Bruyne also was out for a significant period while many of their defenders, including the two central backs - Ruben Dias and John Stones missed many of their games and for which, they were almost on the verge of being eliminated from Europe’s premier club tournament.

The story has been the same for Madrid. Barring Ferland Mendy, none of their first-team defenders are currently available for selection. Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao are ruled out of the season while Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are out with hamstring and muscle injuries respectively. Lucas Vazquez, who was made the makeshift RB in Carvajal’s absence, also suffered an injury and will now miss both legs against Man City.

However, the good news for Madrid is that their trio of Vini Jr., Kylian Mbappe and Rodygo is completely fit and will play a crucial role in the match. On the other hand, City’s Erling Haaland and Savinho can cause problems to Madrid’s defence.

Predicted Playing XI:

Manchester City - Ederson; Manuel Akanji, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol; Mateo Kovacic, Bernardo Silva; Omar Marmoush, Savinho, Phil Foden; Erling Haaland

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Raul Asencio, Fran Garcia; Luka Modric, Dani Ceballos, Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.; Kylian Mbappe

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Broadcast details - Where to Watch in India

When is Manchester City vs Real Madrid match?

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid will be played on Wednesday, January 12.

At what time does the Manchester City vs Real Madrid match begin?

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid match will begin at 1:30 AM IST (January 12)

Where is the Manchester City vs Real Madrid match being played?

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid football match will be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Where can you watch the Manchester City vs Real Madrid match on TV in India?

Sony Sports Network will broadcast Manchester City vs Real Madrid live for India-based users.

Where can you watch the Manchester City vs Real Madrid match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Manchester City vs Real Madrid football match online on the SonyLiv and JioTV.