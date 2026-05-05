Manchester City lose grip in Premier League after 3-3 draw against Everton, Arsenal hold edge

New Delhi:

Manchester City’s pursuit of the Premier League crown suffered a significant setback after a dramatic 3-3 draw against Everton. The visitors appeared in control early on, with Jeremy Doku opening the scoring in the 43rd minute.

However, the match turned rapidly as Everton struck three times in quick succession. Thierno Barry found the net twice, including one effort that followed a mistake from Marc Guehi, while Jake O’Brien added another with a header during a frantic spell that shifted momentum decisively.

City responded almost immediately through Erling Haaland, keeping the contest alive before Doku produced a late equaliser to salvage a point. Despite the recovery, the dropped points leave Pep Guardiola’s side trailing in the title race, handing the advantage to Arsenal.

"It's better than losing," said Guardiola of the 3-3 draw. "It shows what type of team they are. [The title is] not in our hands. Before it was, now it's not. We have games left. We will see what happens,” he added.

With the result, Arsenal now hold control over their own fate. Sitting on 76 points, they require victories in their remaining three matches to guarantee the title, a triumph that would end a long wait stretching back to 2004. Their superior goal difference offers an additional cushion over City, whose maximum possible total now stands at 83 points.

There is even a possibility that the title could be decided before the final round of fixtures. If Arsenal secure a win against West Ham and City suffer again, the race would conclude ahead of schedule.

Thierry Henry does not want to celebrate early

In the meantime, former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry noted that he doesn’t want to celebrate too early as Arsenal have slipped before. He believes there is still work that needs to be done.

"I wouldn't be thinking 'we can afford to drop points now' if I was Arsenal, but it is back in their hands, that is a fact. I am going to stay in my lane, I am not going to celebrate too early. Nothing is done,” Henry said.

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