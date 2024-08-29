Lee Carsley includes four uncapped players his first England squad; James Maddison, Ben White snubbed

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England manager Lee Carsley with Rico Lewis in Nottingham on August 29, 2024

England's new interim manager Lee Carsley announced his first squad for the September's Nations League fixtures on Thursday. Carsley surprised everyone with some major changes to the team that finished as the runners-up in the recent Euro 2024.

England squad for Nations League

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle United).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Angel Gomes (Lille), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal).

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

More to follow...