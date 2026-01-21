Kylian Mbappe stars as Real Madrid smash Monaco for a six in UEFA Champions League clash Real Madrid thrashed Monaco in the UEFA Champions League clash by 6-1 margin to jump to second place over Bayern Munich in the points table. Kylian Mbappe was the star for them, finding the nets twice, with his first goal coming as early as in the fifth minute.

Madrid (Spain):

As many as 73,599 football fans witnessed utter domination at Estadio Bernabéu in Spain as Real Madrid thrashed Monaco in the UEFA Champions League clash to boost their chances of making it to the final 16. The 15-time European champions built on the 2-0 win over Levante in the La Liga over the weekend to register their second consecutive win and seemed to have overcome a stunning loss in the Super Cup final at the hands of Barcelona on January 12.

This was Alvaro Arbeloa's first Champions League game in charge of the Spanish side and his troops made it memorable for him. Even though Kylian Mbappe opened the account for Madrid in the fifth minute of the game, it was the former Monaco player Franco Mastantuono who continued to hurt them as he made a bright run down the right and to create a chance before Mbappe found the net.

Franco began his career at the age of 14, joining Monaco in 2013 but has now scored 13 times in 15 games against them for PSG and now for Real Madrid. In this game, Mastantuono scored the goal in the 51st minute of the clash to take his side 3-0 ahead.

Mbappe extends his advantage as leading goalscorer in Champions League

In the meantime, it was Mbappe again who scored his 11th goal of the Champions League in the 26th minute to double the advantage for Real Madrid. Vinicius Jr was in action in the second half as he created a third goal with Franco finding the nets while four minutes later, his low cross was steered into the own goal by Thilo Kehrer. Vinicius capped off a superb individual performance on the night, blasting the fifth goal for the team in the 63rd minute before Jude Bellingham also came to the party for his first goal of 2026.

However, before that, Monaco managed to pull one back on Madrid in the 72nd minute as they went down in the game by a stunning 1-6 margin. With this win, Real Madrid are second in the points table, only behind Arsenal who have won all seven matches they have played so far. Meanwhile, Monaco have slipped further to 20th place as they have only two wins to show from seven matches.

