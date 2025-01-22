Wednesday, January 22, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. Kyle Walker to AC Milan? Garnacho to Chelsea? Here’s what cooking in January transfer market

Kyle Walker to AC Milan? Garnacho to Chelsea? Here’s what cooking in January transfer market

Kyle Walker is reported to be on the verge of joining AC Milan. Manchester United, on the other hand, are open to hear offers for Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho in the ongoing winter transfer window.

Written By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial New Delhi Published : Jan 22, 2025 22:45 IST, Updated : Jan 22, 2025 22:45 IST
AC Milan are set to sign Kyle Walker, Garnacho set to depart United
Image Source : GETTY Kyle Walker (Left) and Alejandro Garnacho (Right)

Manchester City have reached an agreement in principle with AC Milan over a loan move for captain Kyle Walker. The wingback struggled to meet expectations in the ongoing season and was keen for a move out of England. Coach Pep Guardiola didn’t object to the move as the 34-year-old is now reported to be on the verge of joining the Italian giants. As per reports, Milan will also have the option to option to buy the England international for €5 million (£4.2m) in the summer.

It is also believed that Milan and Walker are set to pen a deal that lasts till 2027. The seven-time European champions are likely to part ways with Fikayo Tomori, who is expected to join rivals Juventus. Meanwhile, Milan are said to be covering Walker’s £150,000 per week wages.

On the other hand, Walker’s move will block Milan’s desire to sign Marcus Rashford. The Manchester United winger is said to be in talks with Barcelona and Napoli but none of the clubs have put an offer on the table. The Catalan club is said to have held talks with Rashford and the player is keen on a move but they are yet to meet the United representatives.

The England club are also listening to offers for Alejandro Garnacho. Napoli and Chelsea are heavily interested in landing the winger. Napoli let Khvicha Kvaratskelia join Paris Saint Germain in the winter and are eyeing for a move for Garnacho. Chelsea meanwhile have held talks with the youngster and his agent. He is reported to have agreed terms but the club hasn’t sent a formal proposal.

Related Stories
Mohamed Salah achieves major milestone, surpasses David Beckham, Bruno Fernandes in EPL records

Mohamed Salah achieves major milestone, surpasses David Beckham, Bruno Fernandes in EPL records

'Manchester United players are afraid': Ruben Amorim reveals anxiety ahead of Liverpool clash

'Manchester United players are afraid': Ruben Amorim reveals anxiety ahead of Liverpool clash

Neymar claims Kylian Mbappe felt ‘jealous’ after Lionel Messi joined PSG

Neymar claims Kylian Mbappe felt ‘jealous’ after Lionel Messi joined PSG

United are targeting Ousmane Diomande in the winter transfer window. Head coach Ruben Amorim isn’t happy with the defence and desperately looking for new options to add to the arsenal. However, several other clubs are said to be interested in the Portuguese defender.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement