Kerala Blasters fans stage act of protest as they burn Sunil Chettri's effigy after controversial match

In a shocking incident after the controversial ending to the Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC clash, fans of the KBFC team were seen burning the effigy of Indian legend Sunil Chettri. Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC played a knockout match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on March 3. The match ended with the KBFC team walking off the field in regulation time following a controversial free-kick incident involving Chettri.

After the match, the fans were seen protesting against the Indian icon. Video of Chettri's effigy being burnt on the roads of Kerala surfaced on social media. In the video, the fans can be seen clapping while the effigy was burning. Here is the video:

The incident occurred in the regulation time with KBFC and BFC poised at 0-0. BFC players were taking the ball near the edge of the Blasters' penalty area but Chettri was pushed by KBFC player Vibin Mohanan and was awarded a free kick in the opposition half. Chettri took the kick in a hurry without the whistle from the referee Crystal John and it went inside the goal to put them 1-0 up. However, the KBFC coach Ivan Vukomanovic called the players off the field and into the dressing room, handing BFC a win and a place in the semis.

Commentators on air were heard saying that the referee Crystal John probably allowed Chettri to take the kick in a hurry after the foul. The Blasters have reportedly filed an official protest with the AIFF, seeking how John allowed Chettri to take the free quick quickly. They have also sought a replay of the game and a ban on the referee. The AIFF will need to decide on the matter quickly as the first leg of the semifinal between Mumbai and Bengaluru is scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

