India slump down to worst FIFA ranking in nine years following recent losses

The latest FIFA rankings came out in July 2025, and in a major development for the Indian men’s team, the side has dropped down to its worst world ranking in nine years. Dropping six places, India now sits in 133rd place in the rankings due to their two losses last month in June.

It is worth noting that the Indian team lost an international friendly against Thailand (0-2) and went on to sustain another defeat against Hong Kong (0-1) in an Asian Cup qualifying round match. The loss against Hong Kong also saw the team’s head coach, Manolo Marquez, parting ways with the board.

Notably, India’s loss against Hong Kong has put the side in a complex situation around their chances to qualify for the 2027 Asia Cup. With a single point from two matches, India is at the very bottom of their group. Notably, only the group winners qualify for the tournament, and Team India is scheduled to take on Singapore (home and away), Bangladesh (away), and Hong Kong (home) next, which are all tough games.

India were last placed below 133 back in 2016

It is worth noting that the Indian team has seen worse times; the team was placed at 135th back in December 2016. The side’s best-ever FIFA ranking was 94 back in February 1996. Currently, the side’s rating sits at 1113.22 points, and they are now ranked 24th among the 46 Asian sides.

As for the side’s schedule in 2025, India has played four matches, out of which they have won one, drawn one, and lost the remaining two matches. Despite Sunil Chettri’s return to the squad, the side has been unable to improve on its performances. Taking on Singapore in the third round of the Asian Qualifiers in October, India will hope to pull off a huge upset and keep their dreams alive with a win against Singapore.

