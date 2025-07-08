Diogo Jota death: Spanish police share new details, note car crash due to 'excessive speed' Spanish police shared new details following Diogo Jota and Andre Silva's deaths in a car crash on July 3. The report indicated that their car was at 'excessive speed' and it led to a tyre burst and the car losing control.

Madrid (Spain):

Portugal and Liverpool forward Diogo Jota passed away following a car crash on July 3 in Spain. He, along with his brother Andre Silva, was driving a Lamborghini Huracan, and while overtaking a vehicle, one of the tyres exploded, leading to a fatal crash. The car veered off the road and caught fire, and both the Jota and his brother were announced dead at the scene by the emergency services.

Five days later, Spanish police indicated that their investigation pointed to Jota’s vehicle being driven at an ‘excessive speed’. It was also confirmed that the 27-year-old was driving the car, with his brother being on the other seat. The police, meanwhile, issued a release stating that the complete investigation is still in progress, and once it is finalised, it will be handed over to a court in Puebla de Sanabria.

“The expert report is still being worked on and finalised. Traffic police from the Zamora branch of the Civil Guard are studying the tread marked by one of the wheels of the vehicle. Everything is also pointing to a possible high excess of speed over the permitted speed on that stretch of the motorway,” the police statement read.

“All the tests carried out for the moment point to the driver of the crash vehicle being Diogo Jota. The expert police report, when it is finalised, will be handed over to a court in Puebla de Sanabria,” it further read.

Football world paid tribute to Jota

Jota was paid tribute in the ongoing Women’s Euro, Gold Cup and also in the Club World Cup. Several footballers, including Paris Saint-Germain and France winger Ousmane Dembele, paid tribute to him by copying his celebration after scoring against Bayern Munich.

On the other hand, several current and former Liverpool players attended Jota and Silva’s funeral in Portugal. Everton, Liverpool’s local rival, too paid tribute during their visit to Anfield.