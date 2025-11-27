'I am feeling safe': Arne Slot analyses his future at Liverpool after shocking home defeat against PSV Liverpool FC head coach Arne Slot came forward and talked about his future at the club after the side continued their dismal form and lost to PSV at home in their recent UEFA Champions League 2025-26 fixture.

Liverpool:

The days continue to get worse for Liverpool FC; after sustaining a home loss to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on the weekend, the six-time Champions League winners failed to register a win at home against PSV Eindhoven as well.

Taking on the side at Anfield on November 27, Liverpool was left shellshocked after PSV managed to defeat them 4-1 at their home. With continuous negative losses for the side, the future of Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has been thrown into question as well.

Speaking on the same, Slot came forward and revealed that he feels safe in his job despite the consistent negative results from his side. He also talked about how much support he has from the board.

"I am feeling safe, I am OK, I have got a lot of support from above. It would be nice to turn it around and get a victory of course but if you are working as a coach and not doing well then it is normal that questions are asked. I am OK with my position. It is not the first time I've been in a difficult position but it is about time that we turned it around,” Slot in the post-match press conference.

"If any manager around the world loses football games, let alone as many as we have lost, it's quite normal people have an opinion about that. If it's fair or unfair, it's for other people to judge. Is that normal? I think it is. If you lose so many times, people start talking about that,” he added.

Liverpool take on West Ham next

Speaking of Liverpool’s upcoming assignment, the side will take on West Ham in the Premier League next. The defending champions sit in 12th place in the league standings with six wins and six losses in 12 matches.

On the other hand, West Ham occupies 17th place in the standings and has only won three games, lost seven, and drawn two. They will hope to make the most of Liverpool’s form and register an upset victory.

Also Read: