'Won’t look for excuses': Vincent Kompany opens up after Bayern Munich's Champions League loss to Arsenal FC Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany took centre stage and talked about his side's recent defeat against Arsenal in the Champions League group stage, and talked about how they can move on from the loss.

London:

Arsenal made quick work of FC Bayern Munich in their Champions League group stage clash. The two sides locked horns in the tournament at the Emirates Stadium in London on November 27, and it was Arsenal who came out on top with a 3-1 victory against the German giants.

Arsenal took the lead early in the game with a corner, and Bayern equalised soon after. However, the second half of the game was completely dominated by the Premier League table toppers, as they managed to defeat Bayern for the first time in 10 years.

Speaking after the game, FC Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany came forward and talked about his side’s performance. He was quick to state that he was not there to give excuses and lauded Arsenal’s bench strength.

”Every team can lose, that’s football, I thought we didn’t have a bad start in the first half, but then conceded from a set piece. Nevertheless, we got the momentum back and equalized. At half time, my feeling was that we could win the game if we keep it up. But we didn’t find our rhythm in the second half. Arsenal managed to decide the game. They had a very good game management and used the small moments to their favor, “ Kompany said after the game.

“I won’t look for excuses. We have to say that Arsenal were better. We have to solve things on Saturday. I feel the boys are already hungry for the next game,” he added.

Arsenal take on Chelsea next

Speaking of the upcoming assignments for Arsenal, after a high-octane clash against Bayern, Arsenal are all set to take on arch-rival Chelsea in their next game. The two sides will take on each other in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge in London on November 30.

